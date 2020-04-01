A 65 year old woman died in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje from Covid – 19, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

The patient suffered from diabetes, elevated blood pressure and had a prior respiratory illness, Filipce said. This brings the number of confirmed deaths to ten.

With 59 patients, the clinic in Skopje is about 50 percent full, and is being reinforced with staff from other clinics, and with the option of using the field hospital set up next to it. Five of the patients are on mechanical ventilation and 12 in total are in serious condition. Most have mild symptoms. Five patients were released from the clinic, after testing negative.

Over the past 24 hours, there are 25 newly diagnosed coronavirus patients bringing the current total at 354. Out of them, 183 are in the capital Skopje, 54 in Kumanovo and 47 in Debar.