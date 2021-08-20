Following the decision the start of school year on September 1 with in-person learning, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, says that parents can ask the school for non-medical reasons for their child not to attend in-person classes, and the school will decide whether it will give consent or not.

In an interview with TV Kanal 5, Filipce says that depending on whether the number of infections will increase, the possible revocation of the decision for in-person learning will be considered.