Health Minister Venko Filipce announced that this week he will talk with the representatives of the private hospitals about the treatment prices, which, according to the citizens, are very high.

According to Filipce, all patients who go to private hospitals do so by their own choice. He says that all those who have emergencies, malignant diseases and those who need healthcare are treated in state health institutions and clinics, and that is done well enough. Only cases where it will not cause deterioration of the health condition are postponed.