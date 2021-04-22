The coronavirus situation is calming down, the epidemiological curve is subsiding, and we see that in the number of newly diagnosed cases, they are decreasing for several days in a row, Health Minister, Venko Filipce wrote Thursday on Facebook following the regular morning meeting with the directors of the covid centers.
At the meeting, the Covid-19 situation in the past 24 hours was analyzed. According to Minister Filipce, the pressure on hospitals is easing, although many departments have not been completely emptied.
