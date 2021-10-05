Filipce pretends to be a worried minister, while at rallies he does not respect his own protocols, accused VMRO-DPMNE.

During the day, Filipce pretends to be concerned and calls for observance of measures, and in the evening he goes to party rallies and does not respect his own measures. Photos from a SDSM’s rally show that neither Venko Filipce nor the people around him wear face masks, nor keep distance as he himself during the day as a minister demands, said the opposition party.