Health Minister, Venko Filipce, on the proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, proposed to the main crisis HQ the curfew and the restrictions to remain in place on the territory of the entire country until June 15.

Filipce explained that this proposal of the Commission was in order to limit additional gatherings in the late hours, said the Ministry of Health.

The epidemiological situation in the country, according to the Ministry of Health, is stable, the number of active cases is decreasing, and the number of hospitalized patients in the covid centers throughout the country is drastically reduced.