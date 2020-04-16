Health Minister Venko Filipce told Thursday’s online press conference the epidemiological survey put the chance that he and the other participants in yesterday’s session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ are infected with the coronavirus as slim, because they all wore protective masks. Still, he decided to work from home and demonstrate the proper way of dealing with the situation.

Minister Filipce said he was aware that certain members of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ had been tested, but wore the required protective equipment just by knowing they enter a region with a larger number of infected persons.

According to him, the larger number (107) of new cases is not surprising, considering that the country is entering the peak period.

Today’s big number is not surprising because we expected it, having in mind that the country is entering the peak period. This is another indication in our appeals to respect all measures and recommendations to prevent further spread of the virus, said Filipce.

He referred especially to the observance of the measures during the coming Easter holiday.