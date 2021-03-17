The Minister of Health Venko Filipce said Wednesday that he has no problem getting AstraZeneca jab and claims that safe vaccines will be imported in the country.
Many countries have expressed reservations regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, and some have halted its use.
Regarding AstraZeneca vaccine as well as other vaccines, I can say that the tests so far show that all vaccines are safe, but our expert team monitors daily all information, scientific publications, as well as the views and recommendations of the WHO and the European Medicines Agency, he said, assuring that that all vaccines in our country will be safe.
