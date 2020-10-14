Answering a reporter’s question, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, announced that the vaccine for Covid-19 is expected to arrive in the country at the end of this year or at the beginning of the next.
As Filipce said, the order has been made and as soon as it becomes available, all European countries will receive it with equal priority.
We have already applied, yesterday the government approved our participation and we need to make the payment. The first vaccine to arrive on the market will be evenly distributed among all member countries that have applied for the COVAX mechanism. So, when the most developed countries get the vaccine, we will get it too, said Filipce.
Comments are closed for this post.