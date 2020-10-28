Minister of Health Venko Filipce urged private laboratories to reduce the prices of Covid-19 tests.

In this crisis, I think they should not see profit. I think they should cooperate and reduce test prices. Faced with this major pressure, apart from the increase of our capacities of nearly 400 tests, we will monitor the situation this week as well, and if this trend really continues, no later than Friday, Saturday, then the Fund will definitely sign an agreement with some private laboratories at that reference price, simply to increase the number of terms and cut the waiting time, Filipce said on Telma TV’s “Top tema” show.

