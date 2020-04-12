Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced that Macedonia will be placed under a lockdown next weekend too, when the country celebrates Easter under the Julian calendar.

Macedonia is currently under a lockdown that began on Friday at 16h and will last until Monday at 5h. There were announcements that the Easter weekend lockdown will begin as early as Thursday but Filipce today said that this is still being determined.

One proposal is to have the restrictions between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, Filipce said.

As for the coming weeks, Filipce said that lockdowns will depend on how the virus situation develops. “We may end the restrictions in early or middle May, but it’s too soon to tell”, he added.