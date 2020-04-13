The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, said Monday’s press conference that the country is at the peak phase of the epidemic, and the new “Stop Corona” app will track people who are in self-isolation.

This situation will not be fixed right away, there are considerations about how we will organize ourselves during this disease until the end of the year for the acquisition of herd immunity. I plan to perform screening in the area of Debar where there are no new infected people and immunity is evolving, says Filipce.

He informed that a total of 68 coronavirus patients are hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic.

