I have information that about 10,000 Macedonian citizens went to get vaccinated in Serbia, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce at Thursday’s press conference after the arrival of Serbia’s donation of “Sputnik V” vaccines .

This batch will be used to vaccinate employees of the Ministry of Interior, part of the Army, courts, prosecutor’s office, tolls, customs, public transport drivers, journalists, ie all those who are at high risk and in a higher age category, said Filipce.