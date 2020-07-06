epa08490495 Police officer wearing protective mask checks documents from a passenger at the border crossing Tabanovce near Kumanovo, North Macedonia, 17 June 2020. North Macedonia?s Government has decided to open all border crossings starting on 17 June 2020. Passengers can cross the borders with condition to show a valid negative PCR test and go in 14 day mandatory self-isolation. Foreigners transiting the country for a period of maximum 5 hours can use all border crossings. The number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonia is still more than one hundred per day in last three weeks, which is a big number for the small Balkan country. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The increased number of new coronavirus infections in neighboring countries could lead to measures being undertaken at our borders, if there is an established risk for our health system, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Monday.

We have been discussing the rising number of cases in the neighborhood at a meeting of the Committee for Infectious Diseases. We could recommend some measures if we establish that the risk from entry of these nationals could jeopardize our health system, Filipce said.

He added there has been no indication over the weekend regarding an increased threat from the entry of nationals from neighboring countries, but still waiting on information from several public health centers in Kosovo and Serbia.