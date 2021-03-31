The situation in the hospitals is very serious, said Health Minister Venko Filipce after Wednesday morning meeting with the directors of the clinics. He urges citizens to respect the measures to help the healthcare system.

This morning I had a regular coordination with the directors of the clinics where we discussed the condition of the hospitalized Covid-19 patients, hospital capacities, therapies… The healthcare system is managed daily, new hospital beds are provided, the medical staff is fully mobilized, but the situation in the hospitals is very serious. That is why it is of great importance for the citizens to respect the measures to help our healthcare system remain sustainable in the battle with the covid pandemic, said Filipce.