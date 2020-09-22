We are still far from deciding which vaccine will be used in our country, considering that none is yet in a stage where clinical trials are completed, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.
Minister Filipce told a press conference that the development of all vaccines is being followed.
We communicated with the Russian Ambassador, asking him on certain aspects that we did not have insight in. We have still not received any answer. Meanwhile, we are following the development of vaccines by nearly a dozen of companies that are now in the most advanced stages of clinical trials, said Filipce.
