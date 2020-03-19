Next week, testing points will be set up within the Skopje Health Center to reach more citizens as there is already local transmission in the city, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Thursday’s press conference.

The goal is to reach all the initial contacts because they are the most risky people who can be infected at the highest rate and spread the infection. That will also be the goal of the additional testing we want to start next week. So to extend to the part of the asymptomatic patients who are in the most at risk groups. That is why it is very important for the citizens to be aware, especially those who have been in contact or who know that they may be at risk. I think it is an extremely important part of the whole system to fight the virus, said Filipce.

He added that there are cases when citizens do not respect the measures of self-isolation, but as he said it will be most severely sanctioned.