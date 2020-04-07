Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the condition of a woman from Kumanovo, who delivered a baby boy while she was positive for the coronavirus, has gotten worse.
The woman was hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Clinic straight after giving birth, and was initially reported to be in good condition. But things have gotten worse over the past days.
She is still breathing independently, but the conditions is significantly worse than it was. We are following her state closely, Filipce said.
Comments are closed for this post.