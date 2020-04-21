The source of the coronavirus outbreak in the Pediatric Clinic in Skopje was the mother of a child patient who was asymptomatic. Her visits led to the spread of the virus to a doctor, a nurse and a lab technician, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

He assured the public that the spread has been contained and that there are no additional Covid-19 cases among the staff or patients. A separate children’s clinic in Skopje, the Kozle clinic, has been set aside to treat children who have the virus, while the Pediatric Clinic is planned to continue to treat the general public.