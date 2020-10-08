The percentage of children and educators in kindergartens who are in isolation is low, which means that the protocols are respected, and the risk is also low for children under six years old. This is noticeable in the statistics in our country, but also in the world, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.
It is extremely important, he stressed, for educators and others who are in contact with children to protect themselves outside the workplace because the disease usually occurs outside, but so far there is no internal transmission of the virus.
It is too early to draw conclusions for schools because less than two weeks have passed since the beginning of the school year. According to initial information from the Institute of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Science, the coordination and action in accordance with the protocols is good, but given that the autumn wave has begun, it is confirmed that the decision for online teaching is correct because it means a serious reduction of the risk of spreading the virus in the upcoming period, said Filipce.
