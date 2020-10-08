The percentage of children and educators in kindergartens who are in isolation is low, which means that the protocols are respected, and the risk is also low for children under six years old. This is noticeable in the statistics in our country, but also in the world, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.

It is extremely important, he stressed, for educators and others who are in contact with children to protect themselves outside the workplace because the disease usually occurs outside, but so far there is no internal transmission of the virus.