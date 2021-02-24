Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the newly arrived donation of Pfizer vaccines from Serbia will be enough to inoculate all medical workers in Macedonia. Serbia donated a total of 8,000 vaccines, in two batches.

Vaccinations are going well so far, we have vaccinated 1,300 medical workers, at a pace of 250 to 300 a day, and we will keep it up, Filipce said.

So far these are the only vaccines Macedonia has received. A commercial arrangement with Chinese manufacturers should lead to a larger delivery by the end of the month, the Government said.