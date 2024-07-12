When the neurosurgeon of Zaevi Venko Filipce talks about the money for the special financial cooperation with Hungary, while trying to forget the past, we will remind him and ask two simple questions:

Is the loan of 500 million euros that he wanted to take for the Clinical Center, and for which he suspended 4 laws, including the law on public procurement, more favorable for him? – asks VMRO DPMNE.

7 years later, there is no new Clinical Center. And he was stopped by the previous VMRO-DPMNE government.

And a second question for Filipce, is the borrowing of 500 million euros for the euro bond made by the government of SDS and DUI with an interest rate of 7 percent more favorable than the interest rate for the cooperation with Hungary which is 3.25%.