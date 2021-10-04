Filipce says that at some of the rallies certificates were required, that the protocols were observed, but he agreed that the remarks of reporters that Covid measures are nor respected at rallies were valid.

According to the minister, there are no indications that the party rallies in the open have contributed to the increase in the number of new cases in the country and said that he believes that most of the participants in the campaign are vaccinated against Covid-19.

These days, the political parties are constantly criticized by the government and the opposition because the cameras show that there is no distance between the participants of the rallies or the audience, and the citizens in statements to the media say that no one was asked to present a Covid certificate.