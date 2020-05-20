It’s still too early to open borders and if they are opened, a great majority of the measures and the benefits from the national strategies could go down the drain, Venko Filipce said Wednesday.

The opening of borders must be coordinated between the neighboring countries at least. This is why I visited Greece, where we discussed the way the border will be crossed, what tests might be needed and the ways for free health insurance in case someone contracts the disease in some of these countries, the Health Minister told reporters, adding an official letter had been sent to the Greek Health Ministry containing all the points.

The Ministry is yet to send a reply, he said

Serbia has announced it will open borders on June 1.