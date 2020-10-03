Health Minister Venko Filipce, after yesterday’s meeting with the Mayor of Kocani, Nikolco Iliev, announced that the data from the survey questionnaires will be analyzed in detail to see the possible reasons for the huge increase in the number new Covid-19 cases. Total lockdown, he said, is not the right solution, and the only way to contain the spread of the virus is for everyone to observe the measures.

Today’s number of new cases across the country is worrying because the average is higher than in previous days. In that sense, the Commission for Infectious Diseases this weekend will thoroughly check the survey questionnaires, to determine the mode of transmission in each municipality or city in the country, and based on that in the coming days, at the beginning of next week to be ready to recommend measures, according to the mode of transmission of the virus. Those measures must be appropriate, we announced them at the beginning of September, we were aware that the fall period is coming in which there may be an increased number of infections, which is now practically happening, said Minister Filipce.