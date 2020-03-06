The two new coronavirus cases are spouses from Debar aged 68 and 62, who arrived from Brescia (northern Italy) on February 27. They had mild symptoms and reported to their doctor on March 2 but were sent for home treatment. Today they reported to the hospital in Debar where they tested positive for the virus, said Health Minister Venko Filipce late on Friday.

He informed that both patients with coronavirus are in a stable condition, with mild symptoms of the virus.