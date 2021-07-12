Health Minister Venko Filipce says parents or guardians experiencing problems when registering their child for vaccination should check their status, namely if they are insured in the Health Insurance Fund.
He added that uninsured children and those not having family doctor can also be vaccinated and get more information for appointments at the vaccination sites.
As Filipce informed that the vakcinacija.mk website for booking appointments for vaccination of children will be open from Monday to Thursday.
Comments are closed for this post.