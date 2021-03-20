Mass vaccination of the population will launch with the AstraZeneca or the Chinese vaccine and the start date will be announced once we’re sure that jabs are en route to Macedonia, Health Minister Venko FIlipce told reporters on Saturday during a visit to the Kocani General Hospital.

We communicate on a daily basis. Manufacturers face the challenge of delivering the required vaccines nationwide. We have some announcements for the end of the month, the first weeks of April, but again, having the experience from so far, the experience from other countries, the experience with the Covax system, all those faced with that challenge, the start date will be announced once we’re sure that jabs are en route, said Filipce.