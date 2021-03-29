Macedonia’s medicine agency is set to finalize on Monday administrative processes regarding permits for the AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived recently, after which shots will be distributed nationwide and on Wednesday the immunization process will officially kick off, Minister of Health Venko FIlipce told a press conference on Monday.

He said that 20,000 citizens over the age of 75 who have already registered, during today and tomorrow through family doctors will receive appointments for vaccination according to the place of residence.