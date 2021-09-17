There are different scenarios in different countries, and we have also considered mandatory vaccination, said the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce after the announcements that all employees in the state administration in Slovenia who do not have immunity acquired through vaccination or recovery, will have to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to him, whenever they want to apply some new measures, there is high interest in vaccination, and then the interest decreases.
Regarding the mandatory vaccination, it is early. However, many countries do not rule out such a possibility, so we are considering implementing it, although the current measures show results. There is no pressure in hospitals where vaccination is high. Citizens should understand the importance of the vaccination process, added the Minister.
