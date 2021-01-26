Minister of Health Venko Filipce has said there are ongoing negotiations for the procurement of 200,000 doses of Chinese vaccines.

We expect to have details in the next few days. We expect 200,000 doses to arrive from China and we are waiting for details about the timeline they should arrive, Filipce told Sitel TV.

He also said that yesterday he talked to representatives of the “Pfizer” company who said that first they will have to issue a permit to export certain quantity from Serbia, ie it is the first batch of vaccines that will arrive in our country.