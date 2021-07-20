Vaccination is not compulsory but we are contemplating the introduction of certain restrictions as of September or October if we face another wave. We cannot all suffer just because someone does not want to get vaccinated. We cannot live in a bubble and this is why the vaccines are here – to bring life back to normal, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.

Filipce said that citizens should be aware that if they don’t get vaccinated, they can become infected and develop a severe form of the disease, emphasizing that the vaccine also protects against new mutations in the virus.