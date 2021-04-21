For now, we will not give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 60 as there is a small number of thrombotic events caused by the vaccine, especially in younger people. Regarding the people under 60 who received the AstraZeneca jab in Serbia, we are waiting for response from the valid institutions whether they can get a second dose from another manufacturer, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce said Wednesday in an interview with Sitel TV.

It is a thrombotic condition of the cerebral venous blood vessels, it occurs after the first dose in a period of up to 14 days. Those thrombotic situations are rare but we decided to be careful. If the citizens want to get the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they can go to Serbia, but I will repeat that we do not recommend vaccination with AstraZeneca for people under 60 years of age, said Filipce.