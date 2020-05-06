Returning to normal life will be a gradual process. During this transition, we’ll all have to abide by three rules: wash our hands regularly, practice social distancing, and wear protective face gear (masks, scarves, etc.), Health Minister Venko Filipce posted on his Facebook profile on Wednesday.

We won the first round in the fight against the coronavirus, the Minister wrote, but we have to be conscientious and responsible in order to keep the situation under control.