Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the Committee on infectious diseases will recommend to President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency. Pendarovski is expected to make the decision on Friday, after two months under a state of emergency.

This may contradict with the plan from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev to hold elections as soon as possible. Zaev insists on a vote in June or early July and has openly revealed his political calculations about an election date based on when Pendarovski would end the state of emergency.

Never the less, Filipce today insisted that the epidemic is under control, even as the number of newly infected people remains stubbornly high despite the reduced number of tests, and the mortality rate is still the highest in the Balkans. Filipce said that healthcare system has sufficient capacities to treat coming patients and warned that the numbers could become worse as the borders in the regions are being reopened.