All Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce care about is that the procurement contracts in public healthcare continue to run under their control. That is why there is no accountability and no resignations in the aftermath of the deadly Tetovo hospital fire, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski in an interview with Republika.
Stojanoski said that the Parliament can meet in mid October and vote on the proposal to remove Filipce from his post, but that the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition is trying to delay this.
The offer of resignation is a trick by Filipce and Zaev, who want to smokescreen their way out of the scandal. First they tried to avoid the media and insisted that no-one should raise the issue of accountability while the period of mourning is in effect. Now we see that Filipce is attending SDSM party rallies, all smiles and full of positive energy, persuading the public that they are the best political option to manage their municipalities. In reality, all Zaev and Filipce care about is the procurement contracts in the Healthcare Ministry, Stojanoski said, adding that just days before the catastrophic fire, Filipce approved purchases worth over 50 million EUR.
