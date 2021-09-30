All Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce care about is that the procurement contracts in public healthcare continue to run under their control. That is why there is no accountability and no resignations in the aftermath of the deadly Tetovo hospital fire, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski in an interview with Republika.

Stojanoski said that the Parliament can meet in mid October and vote on the proposal to remove Filipce from his post, but that the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition is trying to delay this.