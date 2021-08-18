Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that parents will be allowed to withdraw their children from schools if they are concerned because of the coronavirus pandemic. School is supposed to begin on September 1st, and the Education Ministry plans to offer in-person teaching, after having online education for most of the last year.

Filipce said that the Government will recommend to the parents to have their children go to school, but that it will allow exemptions. These will include children with pre-existing conditions, families where the parents have a condition or have elderly household members and an open “non-medical exemption”. The last option will mean that the parents will be allowed to require that their children attends online education without stating a reason, and it will be up to the school to decide whether to accept it.