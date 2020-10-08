The series of packed concerts in clubs in Skopje prompted the latest round of coronavirus restrictions which include bans on live performances and any loud music. It also lead to a protest in front of the Government building by musicians, club owners and their employees.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce resonded to the protest with an emotional statement calling the musicians to come to the Infectious Diseases Clinic to see the patients and the worn out doctors and nurses. But it turns out that one of the members of his Committee on infectious diseases, doctor Viktor Isjanovski, attended one of the much maligned concerts. Isjanovski himself posted a picture at the concert of singer Sergej Cetkovic in the Mosh club. The club owner was briefly detained and faces charges after the concert.

The picture of doctor Isjanovski partying in Mosh was shared by singer John Ilija Apelgren, one of those angered by the bans and the public vilification of the musicians. He called on Minister Filipce to respond whether the restrictions apply to his main advisers.