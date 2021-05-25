The nurse from Debar, Jildiz Veaposka, who had three organs removed during a C-section in Struga, is still waiting for the Commission appointed by the Minister of Health Venko Filipce to provide explanation why her organs were removed.

Why they are still silent and which of the institutions wants to cover up the case? The Commission was set up on March 13 and I was summoned to a hearing only once. Minister Filipce announced that at the beginning of May they will inform the public about their finding, but the end of May has come and there is no answer yet. I do not have an answer from the Struga Prosecutor’s Office either, which said that they will issue a statement in a few days. There is no answer from the Ministry of Health, nor from the Prosecutor’s Office in Struga. They have been silent about my case for a very long time, Veaposka told “Sloboden Pecat”.

On March 16 this year, Filipce made a decision to form a five-member commission to oversee the work of the Struga hospital in relation to the diagnosis and medical treatment of the patient. The Commission was supposed to submit a report on the performed supervision to the Ministry of Health within eight days.