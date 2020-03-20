I will publicly ask, why only about 260 tests have been conducted so far? The answer is – because they have no tests. Only the most acute cases are being tested, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

The situation with the coronavirus has put the officials in several departments on a hot chair, and it is no less hot on the opposition-government relation. In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Mickoski explains the reasons why the opposition has been sharply criticizing the government in recent days for the way the government is dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.