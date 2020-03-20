I will publicly ask, why only about 260 tests have been conducted so far? The answer is – because they have no tests. Only the most acute cases are being tested, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Deutsche Welle.
The situation with the coronavirus has put the officials in several departments on a hot chair, and it is no less hot on the opposition-government relation. In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Mickoski explains the reasons why the opposition has been sharply criticizing the government in recent days for the way the government is dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.
We have been inviting them to talk for seven days. The ignorant attitude towards our call lasts for seven days. The “honeymoon” of Filipce and the rest of the government lasted for seven days. That honeymoon is over. We cannot applaud. We have to look at the real situation in the country. I will publicly ask a question: how many doctors and medical staff does the healthcare have? How many epidemiologists are there? Where are they engaged? Why only about 260 tests have been conducted so far? The answer is clear: because they have no tests. Only the most acute cases are tested, and those who have had contact with an infected person. And hundreds of people have returned from low and high-risk countries, Mickoski told Deutsche Welle.
