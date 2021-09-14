Gostivar Mayor and former Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari said that the resignation of Minister Venko Filipce and the other officials responsible for the Tetovo hospital fire is a done deal.

We are no longer talking about the fire, but about the moral act of resigning. That is a done deal. It should be put before the Parliament and we need new people in the Ministry and in the Tetovo hospital, Taravari said.

He called on the Ministry to have the forensics experts brought from Germany visit other of the remaining 18 modular hospitals across the country, to determine if there is risk of having the Tetovo disaster repeat itself.