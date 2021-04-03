The resignation of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce will be demanded today with a protest starting at 11:30 am in front of the ministry building.

3,800 Covid-19 deaths and over 130,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. About thirty people die every day, and another 1,500 get infected, and Filipce, instead of investing efforts to obtain vaccines, he takes a helicopter ride from Skopje to Prilep at the expense of the state. We are the only country in the world that has received more vaccines from donations than it has procured. If it were not for the donations from Serbia, the doctors and medical staff working in the covid centers would not have been able to get vaccinated, Dr. Oliver Zafirovski told a news conference.

He added that all they cared about were commissions, not even thinking about the health of the citizens.