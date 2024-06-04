The former minister of health and current deputy from the ranks of the SDSM, Venko Filipche, and the former minister of defense and current deputy Slavjanka Petrovska are expected to submit their candidacies for the president of the SDSM in the course of tomorrow.

The current director of TIRZ Jovan Despotovski also announced his candidacy for the president of SDSM, who will hold a press conference tomorrow before submitting his candidacy.

– #New beginning, new SDSM is the program with which I am seeking the support for president of SDSM. The focus of this program is people. This program unites, not favors, and in which there will be a place for all the proposals and ideas of the people who will sincerely invest in the new SDSM to build the integrity and gain the place it deserves, says the invitation to the press conference.

It was mentioned in the media that it is possible for the director of the Customs Administration, Stefan Bogoev, to run.

The internal party elections follow the resignation of Dimitar Kovacevski and the leadership of the party after the party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections, in which it won 18 parliamentary mandates. On Sunday, June 9, the accountable Congress is scheduled, where the reasons for the election result will be analyzed.