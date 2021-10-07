I think that here we have shown certain greatness as a political party, which in fact this leadership is not doing for the first time. We show that we want to expand and that we want to include as many quality people as possible so that it can be well managed, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE on TV Kanal 5 show “Samo vistina” in support of Danela Arsovska as a candidate for Mayor of Skopje.

Nikoloski added that supporting Danela Arsovska is a mature move of VMRO-DPMNE although VMRO-DPMNE had over 10 people who could successfully run. But VMRO-DPMNE recognized that the president of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, the largest chamber in Macedonia in which most of the companies in Macedonia are members, is a managerial solution that can solve Skopje’s issues.

There is one thing that has not been mentioned to the public so far, but I think it is very characteristic of this election and draws a clear line. And that is the profile of candidates mostly for Skopje from SDSM. They are the children of transition oligarchs and the rich. So these are the children of those who robbed Macedonia in the dark privatization from 1991/92 to 1997/98, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski pointed to the SDSM mayoral candidate for Aerodrom, Aleksandar Filipovski, as an example, who is the son and grandson of Blagoja and Ilija Filipovski. The older generation remembers them for being the main ones behind the privatization and closure of factories in Macedonia, he said.

Nikoloski added that there is also the son of one of the two directors who failed “Zito Luks”, now he is a candidate for Butel. Or the son of Zore Temelkovski, who is a candidate for Kisela Voda. There is also the rigged census from 2002, signed by Donco Gerasimovski, who is the father of the current candidate for mayor of Centar, he said.