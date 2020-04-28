I expect a repeated peak in the autumn because the coronavirus will not disappear. The situation could be even trickier then because there will be patients with seasonal flu who occupy the same departments that are currently used for the coronavirus patients. The entire world will be better prepared for the next peak, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Tuesday.

We will seriously prepare in the sense of distribution of health workers, capacities, equipment etc. This situation cannot be the same because no one knew what to expect at the beginning of this epidemic, Minister Filipce told a press conference.

Situation will be closely monitored and if there is an increase in the number of patients when restrictions are relaxed, they could be in force even during the summer months.

We do not know for the time being. We follow the numbers, doing analyses and seeing if other factors affect the virus spread. The Greek PM has said they would release the measures on operation of the hotels during the summer months, because borders will open, travel will take place, added Filipce.

According to him, neither travel will be the same, nor the seating density in means for transport. Over 60 percent of countries have introduced restrictive measures, which has resulted in a lower number of patients, whereas the measures would not be abandoned at once.

There will be some form of prevention. The only thing other than physical distancing is wearing protective masks over the mouth and nose, said Filipce.

He noted that Macedonia enforced timely measures that have produced results, adding that the country is on the right path to relax measures so that the entire economy goes back to work, while the health system can cope with another peak.