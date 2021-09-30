Today is the final day of the 2021 Census. A total of 1,760,194 persons, 546,080 households and 789,406 apartments were counted until Wednesday in Macedonia’s 2021 Population and Housing Census.201,247 citizens who live abroad have submitted their applications online so far.

Extension of the Census has not been requested so far by the State Statistical Office, which, as government spokesman Dusko Arsovski pointed out on Wednesday, will have the final say.

The director of the SSO, Apostol Simovski, expressed Wednesday confidence that the Census will be completed within the legal timeframe and confirmed that so far they have not requested an extension.