VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski revealed that Finance Minister Nina Angelovska first reported her new apartment two days after he publicl reported the purchase. Angelovska is in the center of a major controversy after it was revealed that she withdrew her significant deposit of 250.000 EUR from the Eurostandard Bank before its collapase. Angelovska is being called out in the public to reveal when exactly did she withdraw the money and if she had prior notice that the bank is troubled.

On June 22 I reported that Angeovska has purchased an apartment which is not listed on her obligatory report sent to the Anti-Corruption Commission. Two days later she submitted the amended report to the commission and revealed that she drained her Eurostandard accout, Arsovski said, calling on the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the case.

Many small depositors were left stranded and face long waits and even losing their deposits in the bank, but Angelovska had the “foresight” to withdraw her deposit.