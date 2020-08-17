The State Anti-Corruption Commission began an investigation into Finance Minister Nina Angelovska. Angelovska is heavily criticized after she withdrew her deposit of 250.000 EUR from the Eurostandard Bank before it collapsed, prompting allegations that she used the insider knowledge she received due to her position to protect herself, while leaving small depositors high and dry.

The Commission is investigating Angelovska for “conflict of interest”. The existence of the deposit was revealed due to Angelovska’s mandatory property reports she filed with the Commission.