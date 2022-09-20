The Financial Police and the Basic Prosecutor’s Office entered the City of Skopje. These two institutions have been checking the operation of city services for several days. As “Republika” learns, mayor Danela Arsovska gave a statement in relation to the wastewater treatment plant on Friday and yesterday.

It is the project for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant of PE Water Supply and Sewerage with European funds worth about 136 million euros that is the reason for the rift between the mayor and director Perinski, after which he resigned.

Perinski claimed that the project was implemented according to the guidelines of the European EBRD, but that he had pressure to change people in the commissions in the project.