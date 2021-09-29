Financial Police director Arafat Muaremi was filmed threatening to abuse his power and to intimidate the municipal authorities in Skopje’s Sopiste municipality – simply because they are led by the VMRO-DPMNE party.

In the video recording, that was released by VMRO-DPMNE today, Muaremi is seen addressing a group of supporters in a village in Sopiste, telling them that he will “send an inspection and the job will be done” – a clear indication that he will pressure the Mayor of Sopiste Stefce Trpkovski.